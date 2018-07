BUFFALO, NY-- Six people, including three children, were hurt in a roll-over accident in the city of Buffalo early Wednesday.

The accident happened in the 1500 block of Clinton Street just after midnight.

Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Clinton when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. The driver told police the vehicle had some type of mechanical issue.

All six occupants were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

The accident is still under investigation.

