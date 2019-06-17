BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is hosting a Job-A-Thon beginning Monday, June 17 and running through Saturday, June 22. "The Thrill Capital of New York State" is seeking qualified individuals to fill more than 500 positions across various departments.

Available positions include:

Admissions & Guest Relations

Food Services

Ride Operators

Human Resources

Park Services

Games

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Accommodations/Lodging

Lifeguards

Maintenance

Warehouse

Cash Control

Applicants must be 14 years of age. Candidates should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com to schedule their interview.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York. We offer weekly pay, exclusive team member events and flexible scheduling,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Applicants who come out for our Job-A-Thon could potentially be hired on the spot. Additionally, anyone who interviews will receive a complimentary ticket to the park.”

Six Flags Darien Lake is one of the region’s largest employers and offers competitive pay, free park admission, and tickets for family and friends.