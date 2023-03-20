Six Flags Darien Lake to hold hiring event March 25

The theme park is looking to hire 1,000 employees for part-time work.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is preparing for the 2023 season by holding a job fair this weekend.

Several positions are available across different departments, including lifeguards, ride operators, food service, entertainment, security, admissions, retail, and camping.

Six Flags Darien Lake says they offer flexible schedules and competitive wages. The minimum wage in Western New York is $14.20 an hour. There are also some perks to enjoy as well. Park employees get free admission for themselves and a friend, discounts on food and beverages, and retail.

Most of the positions available are for applicants 16 years old and up, but there are some jobs for candidates 14 years old and up.

Those interested in working at Darien Lake can attend the on-site hiring event on Saturday, March 25, from 9am-1pm at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. All applicants should bring their social security card and current photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.