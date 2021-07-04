Six Flags Darien Lake to hold drive-thru hiring event

The amusement park in Genesee County is looking to hire over 1,500 employees for the 2021 summer season.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring!

On Saturday, April 10 and April 17, the amusement park is hosting its first ever drive-thru hiring event at the park. They are looking to hire over 1,500 people for various positions across the park, waterpark, hotel and campground. Things like lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, front gate ticket takers and sellers. Hourly rates start at $12.50 per hour, for employees 14 years old and up.

To keep everyone safe, potential candidates will be interviewed from the safety of their cars. Applicants should apply online here, they will then get an e-mail with an interview time. All interviewees will be required to wear a facemask. Once hired, applicants will finish their on-boarding process that day. If you are unable to attend either of the events, you can still apply online.