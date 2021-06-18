Six Flags Darien Lake ends COVID safety precautions for vaccinated park goers

Beginning June 18, park goers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks or social distance inside the park.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake updated its COVID-19 safety policy following NYS lifting some COVID restrictions earlier this week.

Beginning June 18, park goers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks or social distance inside the park.

Six Flags will be following CDC guidance for unvaccinated guests and team members. Those unvaccinated should still social distance or wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.