Six Flags Darien Lake opens Memorial Day weekend

There are a few new additions to the park, including the Wahoo Wave water slide.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Friday, May 27, marked the opening day for the 2022 season at Six Flags Darien Lake.

This year the amusement park has a variety of guest-driven enhancements, which include a new water slide.

“Our 41st season kicks off with a focus on improving our guests’ experience at every turn through technology, innovation, and renovation,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “As New York’s largest family-friendly destination, we’re committed to providing incredible service during every visit.”

Darien Lake has announced it is rebranding the Splashtown Waterpark to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and is opening a new water slide for the 2022 season.

The new slide, Wahoo Wave, is 60 feet tall and one of the tallest slides in the park.

Other changes coming to the park include expanded seating, improved shade areas, a selfie spot with a 20-foot-tall shark, and a new wave pool mural.

Other improvements for this year include:

Wooden coaster re-tracking

FuelRod phone charging batteries available for a fee

New restaurants

Expanded military discount

Low sensory space

Parents Patio

Mobile locker rentals

People interested in a season job can visit the Six Flags hiring website or text "JOBS" to 585-207-8400. Positions are open to people 14 and older.