Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire 1,000 employees ahead of 2023 season

An in-person hiring event will be held on March 25.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Warmer weather is on the way, and Six Flags Darien Lake is getting ready for summer.

Darien Lake is looking to hire over 1,000 employees this season.

They're looking for people to run rides, work as lifeguards, in food and beverage, and in security.

You must be 14 years or older to apply.

Employees get free park admission for them and friends, as well as in-park discounts. Pay starts at $14.25 an hour.

The park is hosting an on-site hiring event on Saturday, March 25. Applicants should come to the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel at 9993 Allegheny Road and bring their Social Security card as well as a current photo ID.

Interested applicants can apply online on their website. People with questions can call the Human Resources office at 585-599-5108 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.