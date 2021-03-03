Six Flags Darien Lake hosting virtual hiring event

The amusement park is looking to hire over 1,500 employees for the 2021 summer season.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — If you are looking for a summer job, Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring!

The amusement park in Genesee County will be hosting a virtual hiring event Saturday, March 6 and Saturday, March 13. There over 1,500 jobs available for the park, along with the waterpark, hotel and campgrounds.

Applicants should apply online prior the event they plan attending. Those applicants will then get an email about scheduling a virtual interview.

Many of the positions start at $12.50 per hour. Applicants need to be at least 14-years-old. Some of the open positions include lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, front gate ticket takers and sellers. There are also opportunities available in the park's medical services, security, guest relations, accommodations, retail and food service.