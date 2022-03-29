Six Flags Darien Lake hosting spring hiring event

The theme park is looking to fill 1,500 positions, including 200 lifeguards.

CORFU, N.Y. — Looking for a seasonal job this summer? Six Flags Darien Lake is looking to fill 1,500 positions for the 2022 season. That includes 200 lifeguards and ride attendants.

People interested in applying can apply at the event on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. To make the application process faster, candidates can get an immediate interview for more than 10 different departments. Those departments include ride attendants, lifeguarding, food service, games, admissions and retail.

Most people have to be 16 or older to apply, but there are select positions that are open to people who are 14 and 15.

There are multiple ways to apply:

Simply text the word “ JOBS” to 585-207-8400; or

to 585-207-8400; or Complete a job application at www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs; or

Visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Human resources office in person Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.