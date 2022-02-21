Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring for the summer

Six Flags Darien Lake will hold an in-person hiring event on Saturday, March 5 to fill those positions.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — If you're looking for a job this summer, Six Flags Darien Lake is hiring.

The theme park announced Monday that they will be looking to hire people to fill 1,500 positions for the upcoming 2022 summer season.

There are various types of positions available, including: ride operators, lifeguards, food service, security, games, retail, camping and more.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York,” said Park President Chris Thorpe in a released statement. “We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, applicants who come out for this hiring event could potentially be hired on the spot.”

Candidates ages 14 and up can apply. The entry level pay rate is $13.20 per hour. Those with more experience, and 18-years of age, can earn pay rates of $15 per hour. The park will provide training, so no experience is needed.

Among the benefits, employees receive in-park discounts, recognition programs, unlimited park admission for employees and team member events.

The in-person hiring event will be held March 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel.

If you can't make the hiring event, you can also apply online at: https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs.