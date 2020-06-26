Six Flags Darien Lake hiring for 1,000 positions

There has been no date set on when Darien Lake will be reopened. They are waiting for guidelines from state health officials.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is preparing for reopening soon and is looking to hire 1,000 people to fill various jobs around the amusement park.

There has been no date set on when Darien Lake will be reopened. They are waiting for guidelines from state health officials.

The park will be conducting virtual interviews. You must be at least 14 years old to apply. If interested, you can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com to schedule an interview.

These are the positions they are hiring for:

Admissions & Guest Relations

Food Services

Ride Operators

Human Resources

Park Services

Games

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Accommodations/Lodging

Lifeguards

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)

Maintenance

Security

Warehouse

Cash Control

Six Flags Darien Lake says they will be following current guidelines on cleanliness, health, and safety standards that meet federal, state, and local guidelines.“We have taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone who comes to work this season can feel safe while providing the thrills and joy families have come to love here at the park,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We have made many changes to our operation to reduce touch points, ensure social distancing and reduce risk of contamination or transmission.”

Among some of the safety protocols that will be in place: