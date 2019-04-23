DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — A popular amusement park in Western New York is getting some recognition for being affordable.

Six Flags Darien Lake has been named one of the Top 50 Most Affordable Theme Parks in America, according to new findings from HomeToGo.

Darien Lake is ranked 15.

The study looked at the online price for an adult 1-day ticket, the price for parking, the average nightly price per person to stay on the park grounds and the price for a meal that includes a cheeseburger, fries, and regular drink.

Darien Lake's total cost per person was $115.90.

Here's how they broke it down:

Parking: $20

Ticket: $39.99

Food: $15.97

Accommodations: $39.94

