Sisters Hospital president takes new position in New Jersey

Buffalo hospital president leaving post for new job.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three years after joining Catholic Health as president of Sisters of Charity Hospital, Aaron Chang is leaving Buffalo for a new post in New Jersey.

Chang has been tapped as president of Jefferson Health – East, effective Oct. 16, responsible for overseeing daily operations at three hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township, all in New Jersey. Based in Philadelphia, Jefferson Health has 18 hospitals in several states.

With Chang set to leave Sisters at the end of the month, Sisters of Charity’s two campuses on Main Street in Buffalo and the St. Joseph’s Campus in Cheektowaga will be managed by two existing leaders: Diane Lobdell, vice president of patient care services; and Heather Loomis, vice president of operations, according to Catholic Health.