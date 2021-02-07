Sisters Hospital nurse becomes U.S. citizen

Barbara Oliveira got her green card to become a permanent resident before getting a job at Catholic Health in 2013.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into Independence Day weekend, we are celebrating a nurse from Catholic Health who has officially become a U.S. citizen.

Barbara Olivera came to the United States in 2009 after graduating from nursing school in Brazil. She learned English while working as an au pair for a child with autism in New York City.

Eventually she needed a change of pace and decided to move to Buffalo.

Olivera got her green card to become a permanent resident before getting a job at Catholic Health in 2013.

She didn't expect to fall in love with everything about the Queen City, from the sports to the work she now does in the labor and delivery unit at Sisters Hospital.

"I love helping women go through this process and feel empowered because giving birth is not easy. It's not all happy times here," Oliveira said.

It's why she started the process to become a U.S. citizen in September and took her oath last month.

Due to COVID, there was no swearing-in ceremony.

"I just had to go there and raise my right hand and say all those things that I really meant. I just went home and took it to my heart, and I hope to become a great citizen and continue to serve here," Oliveira said.

Since she didn't get that special moment, Olivera's coworkers decided to put a much-deserved celebration together for a nurse who goes above and beyond for her patients.

"They remember her. We just had a patient come back, and her daughter turned 2 years old, and it was the daughter's birthday, and (she) came back to give her a gift because of the lasting memory," said Traci Linn Tracey, nurse manager in the Mother Baby Unit at Sisters Hospital.

Olivera seems to have a lot to celebrate these days. Not only is she officially a U.S. citizen, she also just got engaged to her fiancé, Ryan. The two met seven years ago while working at Catholic Health.