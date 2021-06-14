Sister of 19-year-old who died in a workplace incident remembers his knack 'for making people smile'

"I don't think I ever saw him sad. He was always the person to try and make everyone laugh," said Masson Bayne.

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — The sister of a 19-year-old man killed in a tragic workplace incident in Orleans County last Tuesday told 2 On Your Side, her family remains blindsided by the loss.

Keegan Bayne was working at a business in Lyndonville on June 8 when he alongside another man, Chase Johnson, were found unconscious in a tanker truck. Bayne died at the scene.

"I mean obviously it was a very big shock for the entire family," said Masson Bayne, Keegan's big sister.

Masson said her mom, Faith, and dad, Gary, have had a hard time coping with the loss of their son but the tragedy has meant relying on those closest — family.

"This is the hardest thing they've ever been through, I think it's the hardest thing any of us have been through and we're just really taking the time to rely on each other and just band together," Masson said. "Going through pictures has really solidified the fact that we did have so many cherished memories with him."

Keegan's obituary states that he loved hunting, shooting, fishing, and boating. He had also just graduated from Alfred State with a two-year degree in precision machining and Masson said he had big plans for the future.

"For sure Keegan was the glue to our family he was the one that really held everyone together," Masson said.

While the hole left by Keegan will never heal, Masson said her brother's memory will live on in the people he's touched and his little companion.

"He [Keegan] was so excited cuz he paid for her all by himself. It was kind of the first big thing he could get by himself. We're very happy to still have her with us," Masson said, as she snuggled her brother's dog Remi.

At this tough time, Masson wasn't willing to comment on the investigation into her brother's death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the business where the incident occurred said there were no witnesses to say what happened just Keegan and Chase Johnson, the latter remains in critical condition, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

"We're obviously mourning the loss of a very important person in our lives and as we move forward we need to keep in mind the Johnson family is still in need of prayers, but also our family is as well," added Masson.

Both men were found unconscious in a tanker truck used for transporting Lignin a chemical used in papermaking. The incident is being investigated by the New York State Department of Environment Conservation.

Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke told 2 On Your Side back on June 8 that the DEC would be looking at the level of oxygen or fumes and other gasses in the tank.

Masson said Alfred State plans to present Keegan's diploma to his family as a way to him. Many others have also reached out.

"The outpouring of love and support we've received is incredible and to know that he really did touch so many people is... it's heartwarming," Masson said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Bayne family.

Calling hours for friends and family will be held Wednesday, June 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lyndonville Presbyterian Church.