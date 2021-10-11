'Sip, Shop, Support' event to benefit various women-focused nonprofits

Women Inspired through Networking & Collaboration is hosting the event with proceeds benefiting Dress for Success Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week we're celebrating a local women-owned organization that helps other women get their foot in the door in business, from dressing for success, to building up their resumes, and other interview skills.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill spoke with the executive director of Women Inspired through Networking & Collaboration (WINC) about the program.

It's an organization of established women in business, aiding another organization designed to help women get their foot in the door.

"WINC is a deliberate community of women supporting each other in business personally professionally and we want to give back to the community as well," vice president Chris Belin said.

Now on Hertel Avenue Buffalo, helping women get their start in the business world is Dress For Success.

"Dress for Success is an organization that provides women with interview and employment suiting," WINC executive director Michelle Barron said. "But we are not just about the suiting. We are also about providing our clients with resources and tools that they need in order to become self-sufficient."

Racks of clothing and accessories and shoes are offered for free, and equally important are assistance resume skills, how to set up job seeking profile online, and mock job interviews. They even have a shuttle to bring clothing to women who can't make it to the store.

There's an event that links WINC to Dress for success. It's Sip, Shop, Support. It's this Saturday, at the Buffalo Event Center, a former Sears on Transit Road, where 25 women-owned businesses will have set-ups.

Shoppers can go around and visit them and their products will be out on display. The bar is going to be open, and the first 100 guests are going to get a mimosa. There's also going to be entertainment and music, and if you have any holiday shopping lists prepared, you can and come ready to shop to this event for that purpose.

Local vendors, local women, all women on businesses. Women helping women with an event that's fun for all this Saturday.