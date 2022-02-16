Singles Awareness Day celebrated at botanical gardens

The botanical gardens said they wanted to provide a stress-free environment for folks to have fun and truly enjoy themselves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The day after Valentine's Day is known as Singles Awareness Day and the Buffalo Botanical Gardens celebrated by hosting a singles mingle.

Folks came together hoping to meet someone new over drinks and games.

Shaunna Rospier, the Marketing Manager for the Buffalo Botanical Gardens said they had a nice turnout.

"It was a great success, we've had a great turnout tonight. We've got people mingling and mixing, we've got games and activities, snacks and drinks. It's a whole night of fun to just hang out and relax in a pressure-free environment and have some fun."

The event was part of what is called Gardens After Dark: Love week.

On Wednesday, the botanical gardens is hosting Love is Love night to celebrate the LBGTQ community.