Single-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Buffalo, Wellsville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's Note: The above video first ran on March 11, 2021.

New York State announced on Thursday that a single-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic was underway in Allegany County, and another one is planned for Friday in Buffalo.

The registration format of these sites is different from the state-run mass vaccination sites anyone can register for. The pop-up clinics, held by the state, partner with local organizations to figure out who in those communities are eligible, and then register those individuals for vaccines.

On Friday, Buffalo's North District (Zip Code 14207) residents can get vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center at 155 Lawn Avenue.

There are 500 doses in total that will be given out and the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is appointment only, and you can register by calling (716)-876-8108, Extension 10.

Dr. Raul Vasquez, who runs several local medical clinics, will oversee the vaccine clinic. Mayor Byron Brown says this clinic addresses a neighborhood that was not included in the Delevan-Grider FEMA vaccine POD's first week of eligibility.

“I’m pleased state health officials responded to my requests for a pop-up clinic located in the 14207 zip code. Not only do these City residents have some of the highest local Covid-19 infection rates, they also have among the lowest vaccination rates,” Mayor Brown said.

“I hope this clinic is just the start of increasing vaccine availability for this vulnerable population, which includes many immigrants, seniors and minority residents.”

On Thursday, one clinic was held in Allegany County's Village of Wellsville, at the River Walk Plaza on Bolivar Road. The 10-hour clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.