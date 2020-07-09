Silver Lining for Pit Bulls hosting yard sale fundraisers in September

The rescue is also looking for old stuffed animals or gently used dog toys for their foster families.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A local dog rescue is holding three yard sales this month to help raise money to care for dogs in need.

The Silver Lining for Pit Bulls held its first yard sale of September on Sunday in Depew. A variety of items were up for sale, such as books, CDs, DVDs, craft items, collectibles, household items, toys, games and more.

Similar items will be available at the next two yard sales on September 19 and 20. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 740 Indian Church Road in West Seneca.

All proceeds go towards rescuing and caring for dogs in need.

The rescue is also looking for old stuffed animals or gently used dog toys for their foster families. The items can be brought to the yard sale events.