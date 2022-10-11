Silver Creek students unveil wall honoring veterans

Three students dedicated over 100 hours outside of school to create a wall honoring veterans from Silver Creek.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — Over 100 people gathered in the Silver Creek Central School cafeteria Thursday night for the unveiling of a special project.

A wall honoring Silver Creek graduates and residents who served in the military.

"We wanted to bring awareness to all the veterans because it seems like none of them are celebrated," said Michael Dispenza, one of the three students who created the wall.

The wall contains the name, rank, and service details of nearly a hundred Silver Creek veterans. Most of the submissions were submitted after social media outreach.

For the veterans in attendance, it was an emotional night.

"This is just something that I would have never imagined," said Rebecca Hamilton, the wife of a 22-year Marine veteran. "My husband passed away, on November 24, last year, so this whole year has been pretty emotional for all of us."

Hamilton brought her grandchildren to the unveiling who all stood for a photo in front of their grandfather's name, each of them holding a teddy bear that said "papa."

Hamilton was delighted that the veterans had a spot to be remembered in the school.

"It's wonderful, and I'm so very, very proud of the kids that actually put this together, they did a fabulous job," Hamilton said.

Navy veteran Brandy Winger brought her daughter to the unveiling as well. Winger and her husband both served on the USS Blue Ridge, between 2003 and 2007.

"This is amazing," Winger said. "There are so many veterans out there that are not recognized, and to see this on the wall, all of our names, it's amazing."

The sense of pride resonated with everyone in attendance. As we approach the Veterans Day holiday, Marine veteran John Mahaney reflected with pride as he looked at so many names from a small town that served.

"Small towns are really the heart of America," Mahaney said. "And you can see it here today."

The wall is not finished. The students plan to pass the responsibility of researching and enshrining more names next year in hopes that a tradition is born.