Silver Creek man attempts to bring loaded gun onto his Buffalo flight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man tried to bring a loaded gun onto his flight, in his carry-on bag, on Thursday.

U.S. Transportation Security Administration officers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport detected the gun at the security checkpoint. The gun owner, who is from Silver Creek, surrendered his weapon.

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage, if they are properly packaged and declared.

“Carrying a gun to an airport security checkpoint is illegal and has serious consequences to our operation and to the travelling public,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

“As a result of this incident, this individual faces, a stiff federal financial civil penalty. When you add up what he is likely to spend in attorney fees and the various financial penalties, this mistake will likely run him into the thousands of dollars. My advice is to know what you are bringing to a TSA checkpoint to ensure you have no prohibited or illegal items with you.”