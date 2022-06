The Erie County Sheriff's Office said John Osuch is a white man, 6 feet 1 inch, 210 pounds, and is bald.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man from Cheektowaga.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said John Osuch is a white man, 6 feet 1 inch, 210 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red USMC baseball hat, and grey sweatpants.

He was last seen on Bory Drive in Cheektowaga and the sheriff's office said he is driving a Chevrolet TRAX with license plate BDS-9744.