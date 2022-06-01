Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old man in Erie County

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Charles C. Rizzo is vulnerable because he has been diagnosed with dementia.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man in Erie County.

He is 5 feet 7 inches and 158 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.

Rizzo was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with a yellow plaid pattern on it and gray pants.

He was last seen driving a light gray 2012 four-door Ford Fusion with NY tag APW4316.