x
Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old man in Erie County

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Charles C. Rizzo is vulnerable because he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Credit: ECSO

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man in Erie County. 

He is 5 feet 7 inches and 158 pounds with brown eyes and is bald. 

Rizzo was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with a yellow plaid pattern on it and gray pants. 

He was last seen driving a light gray 2012 four-door Ford Fusion with NY tag APW4316. 

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (716) 858-2903.

