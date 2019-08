AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Dorcas Alford.

They say Alford is suffering dementia and was last seen on West Klein Road near Hopkins on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Dorcas is five feet tall and has black/gray short hair. She was last seen wearing a blue flowered shirt, light colored pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information, contact the Town of Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.