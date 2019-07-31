BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for Adolph Mullerschon.

Mullerschon, 81, suffers from early senile dementia and has been reported as missing. He is listed as white, 5'11", 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

The last known location for Mullerschon was at 60 Clinton Heights Drive in Elma. Mullerschon had left that location at noon to have lunch with friends in Orchard Park but never arrived.

Mullerschon drives a 2016 gray Ford Escape, with the license plate number AKJ1979.

Anyone with information on Mullerschon and his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.