LANCASTER, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. She was located by Lancaster Police Officer Rick Albert, according to a Lancaster Police Facebook post. She is being evaluated by Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman with autism and who suffers from a dementia-related disorder.

Susan Bochenski, 67, was last seen leaving 5539 Broadway in Lancaster at 6:30am Monday.

She is described as about 5'5" tall with gray or white hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Lancaster Police at (716) 683-2800.