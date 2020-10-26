x
Buffalo, NY

Silo City takes first step toward bringing residents to Buffalo River's edge

Generations Development LLC plans to convert the circa-1906-era malt house and warehouse complex into 168 apartments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Miami-based investors have put plans in motion for a $65 million residential-anchored development at Silo City overlooking the Buffalo River.

Generations Development LLC plans to convert the circa-1906-era malt house and warehouse complex into 168 apartments, along with 40,000 square feet of office, artists' exhibition and gallery space, and a business incubator.

The project is the first phase of a decade-long development plan that could bring as many as 400 apartments and $100 million in private sector investment at the 27-acre Silo City campus, which runs just off Ohio Street and along the shores of the Buffalo River. Many of the silos and buildings being targeted are vacant.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

