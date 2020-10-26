Silo City takes first step toward bringing residents to Buffalo River's edge

Generations Development LLC plans to convert the circa-1906-era malt house and warehouse complex into 168 apartments, along with 40,000 square feet of office, artists' exhibition and gallery space, and a business incubator.

The project is the first phase of a decade-long development plan that could bring as many as 400 apartments and $100 million in private sector investment at the 27-acre Silo City campus, which runs just off Ohio Street and along the shores of the Buffalo River. Many of the silos and buildings being targeted are vacant.