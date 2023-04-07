Signs of spring: Business open for the warm season while winter staples close

Taffy's and Transit Drive-In opened this week while Holiday Valley announced no more skiing for the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring has arrived! Baseball season is starting for the Bisons, outdoor restaurants and business are opening, and winter sports are wrapping up.

A Southtowns classic opened its windows for business on Thursday.

Taffy's will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but that is weather dependant. They will be closed on Sunday for Easter.

People are welcome to call (716) 675-0264 to confirm they are open ahead of heading over there.

On Friday, movie goers in Lockport will be able to enjoy movies on the big screen and in the open air again.

The Transit Drive-In will be powering up the projectors for the season.

The gates will open for the first time this spring at 7 p.m. Friday night with movies starting at 8 p.m.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be Transit Drive-In's first feature of the season.

The animated film about the beloved video game series, stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Keegan-Michael Key as various members of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Tickets are only available at the ticket office window.

The drive-in also stated "like always" they will begin by operating on weekends only and that tickets and showtimes will be updated on their website by Monday, April 3.

If you're looking for work, the Transit Drive-In is hiring for the summer. You can apply at: https://www.transitdrivein.com/form/Job+Application

While all the warm weather is great for these local businesses, it also means that some more winter activities are coming to a close.

It's the end of skiing season at Holiday Valley.

The ski resort shared on social media that after the rain Wednesday crews were not able to patch up the slopes, meaning Monday was the final day of the 2022-23 season.