Signs of normalcy abound in Western New York; medical experts continue to push COVID-19 vaccinations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you take a look around, there are more and more signs of normalcy popping up across Western New York. This comes as new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions remain low.

Some of the big signs of normalcy we've already seen include the loosening of many mask restrictions for those who are vaccinated – fans in the stands at Blue Jays games – and Memorial Day parades.

Plus, medium to large-sized events and concerts are scheduled to start at Artpark next week. Another sign of normalcy: in-person high school graduations across the region are right around the corner. However, we are hearing of schools splitting kids up in some districts.

And there's more. On Friday night at Seneca One Tower, the opening of the "Jazz on the Plaz" series begins.

"We're really excited to finally provide an event as we start to return to normalcy, so this collaborative event is one of many where we'll provide live music, food, beer and wine and a great atmosphere, an oasis for people to enjoy themselves," said Joe Konze, business development associate with Douglas Development.

"Jazz on the Plaz" will go every Friday night throughout the summer, except next week, when it will be on Thursday, when the Blue Jays wrap up their three-game series with the Yankees.

If you're not vaccinated, you're expected to wear a mask.

"It's along the lines of the CDC guidance, if you are fully vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask, but if you're comfortable with wearing one whatever works for you, we just want you to relax and have a good time here," Konze said.

Down in Dunkirk, there are finally more people on the boardwalk. Businesses here are welcoming in new restaurants.

"There's a lot happening here and we're very happy, we're glad that we are becoming a destination for tourists," said Kenia Ciraulo, owner of Papaya Arts. "Come back to Dunkirk, we are ready for you for this summer."

Meantime, medical experts remind you COVID has not gone away.

"Things have opened up for the summertime. We got concerts back, sports events, so we really have to stay conscience that this disease is still out there, and we have to continue to push vaccinations," said Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO of Community Health Center of Buffalo.

Yet another sign of normalcy: Friday was the last day of operation for the drive-thru COVID testing site outside KeyBank Center, which has been here for months.

According to the state, demand for COVID tests at state-run, drive-thru sites has dropped by 88 percent in recent months.

Earlier this week, the Governor’s Office announced that most of the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of adults in New York State have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and the state is close to hitting that mark.