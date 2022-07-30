Sign unveiled for Kat Massey, victim of 5/14 Buffalo shooting

Massey was a dedicated member of her community and was a charter member of the We Are Women Warriors organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the victims of the May 14 shooting was honored Friday.

Katherine Kat Massey died on May 14 when a gunman opened fire at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. She was one of 10 lives lost that day

Massey was a dedicated member of her community and was a charter member of the We Are Women Warriors organization.

On Friday, the community unveiled a trailblazer sign to honor her memory.

"Katherine Massey was a community champion and I say that has been proud to have known her. and wishing very very much that she was here with us, present also in the body but I know that she is with the Lord," said Sherry Sherrill with We Are Women Warriors.