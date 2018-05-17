Siena Poll shows statewide support for student debt relief

The poll found that 57% of New Yorkers say that canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from the burden of student loans.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, Siena College Research Institute released new poll results about how New Yorkers' view President Joe Biden's plan to provide student debt relief.

The poll found that 57% of New Yorkers believe canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from the burden of student loans.

While a majority agree that canceling some student debt would be beneficial to help, 35% felt it would increase inflation and wouldn't be fair to people who never had student loans or to people who have already paid their loans back.

“Majorities of New Yorkers support the President’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of student loans for some, up to $10,000 for others and to cap the amount any borrower must pay each month at 5% of their earnings. Support is greatest among Democrats, Blacks, those with a balance on their student loans and New Yorkers under 50 years of age,” said Siena College Research Institute Director, Don Levy. “Nearly two-thirds of Republicans and a plurality of independents oppose the plan.”

The poll also looked at the effects that the plan could have. Thirty-eight percent of people say they have taken out federal loans to pay for college, and 17% of all New Yorkers still have a balance due on their loans.