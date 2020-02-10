Siena Poll: Biden holds large lead in NY over Trump

NY hasn't been won by a Republican candidate in over 35 years.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a massive lead over President Donald Trump in the state of New York, according to the latest Siena College poll.

Biden currently leads Trump by 61-29 of those polled. The poll also showed that Biden has a 62 percent favorability rating, while Trump has a 29% rating in the same category.

Biden currently leads Trump by 60 points in New York City, by 20 points upstate and by 14 points in the downstate suburbs, the poll shows.

"New York has 3.3 million more Democrats than Republicans. Trump’s favorability rating is way under water, and Biden’s is 30 points on the positive side," said Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg. "While only seven percent of Democrats view Trump favorably, 31 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Biden."

The Empire State hasn't gone for a Republican candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Among voters polled who identify as Republicans, the president is viewed unfavorably and received a negative job performance by a third of respondents. Over a third of Republicans, 39%, disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic, the poll shows.

"Try as he may, it doesn’t seem likely that Trump can be competitive in his former home state, much less win it," Greenberg said. "Campaign resources might be better spent in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin.”