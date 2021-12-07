Siena College Poll: Hochul holds double-digit lead over other Democrats for Governor

Thirty-six percent are in favor of Hochul.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A recent Siena College Poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading the group of Democrats in the gubernatorial primary.

Thirty-six percent are supporting Hochul, 18-percent are supporting Attorney General Letitia James, 10-percent are supporting New York City Advocate Jumaane Williams and six-percent each for Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Siena Poll says 24-percent are undecided or back another candidate.

According to the Siena Poll, voters have three issues they say are a priority for the Governor and Legislature in 2022: creating economic opportunity, fighting crime and managing the pandemic.

The Siena Poll found nearly half of voters say that the federal Build Back Better Act will increase inflation, which they say is having a serious negative effect on the economy and their personal finances. Voters still support the BBB passage 52-28 percent.

"Hochul continues to have a double-digit lead over her opponents in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and, unlike what is often seen in early polls, it is not completely based on name recognition. After all, Hochul and James have very similar favorability ratings among all voters – with nearly identical favorability ratings among Democrats – and de Blasio is the most known – and most disfavored – candidate among all voters and with just Democrats,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.