LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new Siena College Poll released Monday shows that a record number of New Yorkers approve of the job Governor Andrew Cuomo is doing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll shows that 77% of respondents have a favorable opinion on Cuomo, matching his highest ever rating in that category which he reached in 2011. The poll also shows the governor has the highest job performance rating of his time in office, with 71% of respondents saying they approve of the job he's doing. Seventy-eight percent of those polled say they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a decision about when to open NY again.

“When it comes to whom New Yorkers trust more to make decisions about reopening the state and its economy – the President or the Governor – it’s not even close," said pollster Steven Greenberg. "Only 16% of voters – and only 36% of Republicans – trust Trump, compared to 78% of all voters – and 56% of Republicans – who trust Cuomo. Even self-identified conservatives trust Cuomo more, 57-34%.”

Other findings from the poll are that half of respondents know somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19. A third of those polled said they know somebody who has passed away from the virus.

However, only 30% of those polled from upstate NY said they know somebody who tested positive for coronavirus. Just 13% of upstate residents polled said they know somebody who has died from COVID-19.

The Governor's decisions to extend the PAUSE order and his executive order mandating face coverings be worn while social distancing isn't possible have seen universal praise across the aisle. Over 80% of those polled across every demographic and political affiliation agree the choices.

For the full results of the poll, click here.

