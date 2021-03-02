Siemens Energy halting manufacturing, reducing workforce at Olean plant

According to Senator George Borrello, Siemens Energy employs over 800 people at the Olean plant and currently plans on reducing its workforce there by 500.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Following the announcement Monday that Siemens Energy in Olean plans to halt manufacturing and reduce over half of the plant's workforce, Senator George Borrello says he plans on working with state and federal officials to assist employees there.

According to Borrello, Siemens Energy employs over 800 people at the Olean plant and currently plans on reducing its workforce there by 500. Borrello is calling upon other elected officials such as U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Tom Reed and New York Assemblyman Joseph Giglio to help advocate for those impacted by this decision.

“Siemens Energy employs over 800 people at its Olean plant," Borrello said in a statement. "This is another blow to our region and a major setback to much of the progress made in the city of Olean. Since its days as Dresser-Rand, this plant has been the backbone of manufacturing and industry in Cattaraugus County.

“The company has indicated that they will retain a local presence of more than 300 employees at Siemens Energy in Olean and that jobs are available for approximately 100 workers at plants in Painted Post or Houston. Our job now is to advocate on behalf of those impacted by this decision.”

Reed released a statement Tuesday evening saying in part, "We care deeply about the many individuals and families hurt by this development. We will continue to do everything we can to help those impacted because it is only fair they receive the assistance and support they need to get through these difficult times."

Reed went on to say that this situation is an example of how the Biden administration's actions against the natural gas sector has consequences for working Americans.

He added,"To John Kerry and the Biden Administration -- we ask that before you go further down this path of dismissing the men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping America at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, visit Olean, New York to see first hand the high-tech jobs our nation will continue to lose due to your harsh, anti-competitive energy policies.

"Instead of destroying energy jobs such as these, we should be coming together and working on comprehensive solutions that promote energy innovation, job growth, and national security across the board.”

According to Borrello, officials from Siemens say separations and transfers will be phased in through mid-2022.