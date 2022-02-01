Show your team pride for Kevin Guest House 'Family in Focus' photo shoot fundraiser

Get your photo taken on the front steps of the hospitality house to support Kevin Guest House and the families it serves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your picture taken by a professional photographer and support the Kevin Guest House during their "Buffalo Family in Focus" fundraiser.

Organizers are inviting you to wear your favorite sports team's gear and head to the hospitality house on Saturday, January 8 or January 15 to take part. For a $50 donation, you'll get a retouched, digital copy emailed to you. Physical copies will also be available for purchase.

Kevin Guest House held a similar fundraiser during the holidays and last summer, and it was so successful, they decided to bring it back again — this time to show your team pride.

You must reserve your time slot online. Your session will last five to 10 minutes and be socially distant. You are asked to please wear a mask when you arrive. You can remove it when safely distanced and ready for your photos.

Kevin Guest House is located at 782 Ellicott Street in Buffalo.