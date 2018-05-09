TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - With hundreds of air opacity violations since the beginning of the year and a probation violation on federal charges, the fate of Tonawanda Coke now rests in the hands of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Department of Justice.

But it's not clear how long the court and administrative hearings could take to resolve the issues at Tonawanda Coke, and all the while, the black smoke is still spewing from their waste heat stack.

This, coupled with the recent fire at the coke plant, is why a number of elected leaders are now adding their voices to those of concerned residents, calling for an immediate shutdown of the plant. City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis, Town of Tonawanda supervisor Joe Emminger, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County legislator Kevin Hartwick; and U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins have all gone on the record with 2 On Your Side to say that the DEC should close the plant.

"If it were you or I? I don't think we'd still be in business," said Davis referring to Tonawanda Coke Corporation. "So it begs the question, 'Why are they?'"

Given Tonawanda Coke's history of violations and broken promises, 2 On Your Side asked the DEC what their response is to residents and elected leaders requests to shut down the plant while the hearings are ongoing. We also requested an interview with DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, on Wednesday morning.

This was the response from DEC Spokesperson, Sean Mahar, Wednesday evening:

"DEC like the Tonawanda community is fed up with the failures of the Tonawanda Coke Corporation to clean up their act, which is why we're not only closely monitoring all operations, but also poised to revoke their permits following an administrative hearing next month. We will not back down, and we will do everything in our power to protect the community, at all times."

We're told a phone interview with Seggos could not be facilitated because the commissioner was busy with other DEC events Wednesday.

Tonawanda Coke's permit revocation hearing to appeal the DEC's Cease and Desist order is on October 10.

The DEC's administrative law hearings aren't expected to be a quick process. Even if the DEC Commissioner ultimately decides to revoke their air permits, Tonawanda Coke can decide to appeal that order, as well.

"The problem is that this process just moves so darn slow," said Hartwick at the scene of the plant fire on Monday night.

"This is what happens with bureaucracies," said Higgins, "and that's why it's important that your elected officials weigh in on behalf of the citizens."

In terms of the federal court hearing concerning Tonawanda Coke's violation of a 2015 Consent Decree, the federal judge hearing that case admitted he wasn't sure if a federal decision should wait until after the DEC hearings are finalized.

"Due process is important. It's guaranteed under the constitution," said Poloncarz Tuesday. "I think we need to ensure that this is done properly, cause otherwise you could have lawsuits drag out for decades."

© 2018 WGRZ