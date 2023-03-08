Shoshone Park Fieldhouse plans move forward

The Shoshone Park fieldhouse has been approved to move forward with creating the new facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After years of planning, the Buffalo Common Council has approved the contracts for the new state-of-the-art Shoshone Park Fieldhouse that will be located within the University District and Delaware District communities.

The fieldhouse will span over 34,484 square feet, and is hoped to be a dynamic hub for activity within the community.

"We are thrilled to embark on this monumental journey towards creating a state-of-the-art facility that will undoubtedly shape the future of Shoshone Park and the entire community," said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt in a release. “The envisioned facility will not only elevate our recreational opportunities but also serve as a beacon of unity and progress. Our collaborative efforts between the City and the community are transforming the dreams we all envisioned into a concrete reality, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this fieldhouse will have on the University District and beyond.”

Key features of the Shoshone Park fieldhouse include:

An expansive indoor multi-purpose turf field, catering to a wide range of athletic activities and events.

Cutting-edge indoor batting cages, providing athletes with a dedicated space to hone their skills and elevate their game.

A versatile multi-purpose community room, poised to host an array of gatherings, meetings, workshops, and events that foster community engagement and growth.

Essential support areas encompassing modern bathrooms, efficient storage facilities, well-equipped offices, and advanced mechanical equipment.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has played an indispensable role in this endeavor. Whether you reside in the University or Delaware Districts, your unwavering support and enthusiastic involvement since the inception of this project have been nothing short of inspiring,” Council Member Wyatt said.