Toledo police said the victims are expected to recover. Two people in custody and two people outstanding are "possibly" connected to the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults -- one male, one female -- were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters.

They were transported to a hospital and Toledo police said they are expected to recover.

Toledo police said two people in custody and two outstanding are "possibly" connected to the shooting.

A black Dodge Charger was seen being towed from the Woodruff Village Apartments in west Toledo, where the arrests were made.

Gunshots were heard at the stadium during the game and people in the stands were seen fleeing. Several bullet casings were seen scattered on the ground behind the field house.

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic," Peters said in a statement Friday night.

The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School was paused

Peters' full statement on the incident Friday night can be read below:

An act of violence occurred outside the stadium at tonight's football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. At this time, we know that three people were shot, including two adults and one Whitmer student and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic. The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately. We will update as further information becomes available.

This was the scene at the Central Catholic-Whitmer game when shots were fired outside the stadium. We've confirmed that 3 people have been shot. Conditions are still unknown. A really scary scene. pic.twitter.com/gjBpcacz9a — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 8, 2022

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 8, 2022

