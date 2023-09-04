Shooting on Ontario Street

The Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night on the 400 block of Ontario Street.

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. and involved two men who were shot while outside. Both victims who are 25-years old and 31 years-old were transported by civilian vehicles to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.