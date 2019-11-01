BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was another successful shooting for a cure event at Pembroke High School Thursday night.

The girls basketball team raised more than $30,000 for cancer research over at Roswell Park and the team delivered a check in person, knowing that this will help make a big difference in someone's life.

"This is really really special because you talk about grassroots efforts. This is a group of girls that are playing basketball and raising money for Roswell Park for us to find a cure for us to help patients. It doesn't get any better than that. It's amazing and it's not $2. It's over $30,000 so it's really significant," said CEO of Roswell Park, Candace Johnson, Ph.D.

Thursday night was "Shooting for a Cure's" 8th year. To date, they have raised more than $100,000 for Roswell.

