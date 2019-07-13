SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free child safety seat check Saturday in Springville.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 405 West Main Street.

Trained safety seat technicians will check seats for defects and recall alerts and install seats for free.

