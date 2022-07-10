Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide

Sheriff John Garcia said a note was recovered from Eric Bergum's vehicle and outlined a timeline of the shooting deaths.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred in Clarence and Newstead Thursday.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on October 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.

Sheriff Garcia said Eric Bergum, 43, first shot his wife, Marybeth Bergum, 37, before going to a second location and fatally shooting his mother, Nancy Bergum, 64. Garcia said Eric Bergum then went to the Ten X Shooting Range on Greenbush Road where he shot and killed his father, Mark Bergum, 64. Authorities say Eric Bergum then took his own life.

Another person was at the range when the shooting happened and called 911.

Eric and Marybeth Bergum had four children. They were at school when the killings occurred.

"I have two victim advocates from my office that are working with the school counselors from the Clarence School District and helping the children out," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "Right now the children are staying at a friend's house, but as the sheriff mentioned, without a lot of family in there area here, my concern is what is going to happen to these four children now."

Flynn indicated the father knew his son was going to meet him at the range but didn't have any idea his son had just committed two murders. Garcia said a note was recovered from Eric Bergum's vehicle. He didn't go into detail about what it contained but said the note outlined a timeline of the acts that were perpetrated.

"Every time I received a call, it was just gut-wrenching. When the mother was found dead. When the wife was found dead. Thank god the kids were in school. Thank god the business partner is fine," said Garcia. "It was just a very tragic family event."

"We don't know how far in advance it was planned," Flynn said. "Based upon the note that we found, at a minimum it was potentially planned yesterday morning. But whether or not he thought about it for two weeks or a month, that we don't know."

The district attorney said his team is still investigating a motive. None was given in the note.

"This matter is still under investigation," Flynn explained. "We are trying to ascertain a motive. That's your first question here. What's the motive? Why? Why did this happen? We are still trying to figure that out. We are still trying to figure out why someone would kill his wife, mother, and father."

At a news conference Friday morning, Flynn was asked about any prior criminal history.

Eric Bergum was convicted of misdemeanor insurance fraud in 2011 and was sentenced to probation, according to the district attorney.