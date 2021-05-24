Three candidates for Erie County Sheriff met for a virtual forum hosted by Voice Buffalo and outlined their vision for the office if elected

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Primary day for the Erie County Sheriff election is less than a month away. Democrats and Republicans will select their candidate on June 22.

Voice Buffalo hosted a candidate forum Monday evening with several of the candidates participating. All the candidates running in the primary for both the Democratic and Republican nomination were invited to participate in the forum.

Only Kim Beatty, Myles Carter, and Brian Gould accepted the invitation to participate in the forum. According to Voice Buffalo, Steve Fellano and Karen Healy-Case did not respond to the invitation to participate in the forum, and John Garcia "politely" declined.

The forum was aimed at gaining an understanding of what the Erie County Sheriff's Office would look like if one of the candidates were elected.