BUFFALO, NY - The Erie County Sheriff has announced the passing of Jake, a long-serving horse with the Sheriff's Office.

Jake served with his partner, Reserve Deupty Wayne Wolf, for just over 20 years on the Mounted Patrol Unit, beginning in August 1997.

“Jake and Wayne were true ambassadors for the Sheriff’s Office, and Jake was still active well into his thirties," says Sheriff Howard. "Jake was a special horse because of his calm demeanor and ability to stay focused during the detail.”

Jake passed away in his stall in Marilla on June 23 at 35 years old.

