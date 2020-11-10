Sheridan Park Fire District raises money with chicken barbecue

Costs add up quick at volunteer fire companies, so even small gestures are appreciated as winter approaches.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Sheridan Park Fire District, like many fire companies, hasn't been able to fundraise this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why this weekend's chicken barbecue was so important. Costs add up quick at volunteer fire companies, so even small gestures are appreciated.

Sumitomo Tires helped out a lot Saturday, donating tires for all the chief's vehicles.

"It was great what they did for all the chief's vehicles, and with winter coming it will help with our responses, especially with the winters around here," Sheridan Park Fire Chief Harry Giroux said.