TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police said there was a crash Thursday evening on Sheridan Drive, prompting the road to be closed for some time.

The eastbound lanes between Parker and Parkhurst boulevards have been closed since around 6:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes on Sheridan Drive were initially closed, as well, but they reopened around 7:20 p.m., according to NITTEC.