TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Drivers along Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda will see a drastic change along their route come the end of April.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger tells 2 On Your Side that the bridge along Sheridan Drive will be coming down on April 24.

The demolition will take place overnight and message boards will be posted to alert motorists about the demolition starting April 10.

Emminger tells 2 On Your Side that the town was initially hoping to have the demolition take place before the start of the school year, but there were delays from the state getting the demolition permit.

Fortunately, Emminger says, the demolition will take place during the Ken-Ton School District spring break.