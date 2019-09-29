BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Koessler Athletic Center at Canisius College hosted the #SheCanCoach event on Sunday.

The event allowed for women of all ages to take part in activities teaching skills necessary to be a sports coach.

#SheCanCoach works to inspire more women to become volunteer coaches for youth sports.

After a Q&A to start the event, the women went through a series of training modules and workshops before hearing from Keynote Speaker Briana Scurry. Scurry is a legendary U.S. goalkeeper, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a World Cup champion.

The event was brought together by Project Play Western New York, the Western New York Girls in Sports, and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

