Shea's schedules December reopening, announces update to Broadway Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting in December, Western New Yorkers will once again be able to take in a show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre as a part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series.
On Tuesday, Shea's announced that it is on track to resume performances starting in December. Some of the shows originally slated for the 2020-21 season, including Hamilton, have been rescheduled for a later date.
“We are so grateful to the Buffalo community and can’t wait to welcome each of you back to Shea’s,” said Shea's President and CEO Michael G. Murphy. “As we prepare for reopening, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and staff remains our top priority. Our team is consulting with health and safety experts, colleagues around the country, and government officials to ensure that when we reopen, every precaution will be taken to ensure your safety.”
Schedule updates and new information can be found below.
- Escape to Margaritaville: Rescheduled Originally scheduled for June 2-7, 2020, has been rescheduled to April 20-25, 2021.
- Anastasia: Moved to new dates. The rescheduled dates September 8-13, 2020 have been moved to March 9-14, 2021.
- The Band’s Visit: Moved to new dates. The rescheduled dates December 1-6, 2020 have been moved to August 10-15, 2021.
- Riverdance: Rescheduled special engagement, originally scheduled for March 26-28, 2020, has been rescheduled to March 19-21, 2021.
- To Kill a Mockingbird: Rescheduled, originally scheduled for August 15-22, 2020, has been rescheduled to January 30-February 5, 2021.
- Tootsie: Rescheduled. The laugh-out-loud musical originally scheduled for October 3-10, 2020, has been rescheduled to December 1-6, 2020.
- Hamilton: Rescheduled to December 2021 In partnership with the producers, Shea's said it made the difficult, yet important decision to postpone the 2020 Hamilton engagement. Originally scheduled for November 3-22, 2020, has been rescheduled to December 14, 2021 - January 2, 2022.
- Pretty Woman: The Musical: Rescheduled for the 2021-2022 season. Shea's said it is working closely with the producers to announce new dates for the show as soon as possible.
- Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, Ain't Too Proud and Disney's Frozen will go on as scheduled, starting in March 2021.