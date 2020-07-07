Shea's schedules December reopening, announces update to Broadway Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting in December, Western New Yorkers will once again be able to take in a show at Shea's Buffalo Theatre as a part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series.

On Tuesday, Shea's announced that it is on track to resume performances starting in December. Some of the shows originally slated for the 2020-21 season, including Hamilton, have been rescheduled for a later date.

“We are so grateful to the Buffalo community and can’t wait to welcome each of you back to Shea’s,” said Shea's President and CEO Michael G. Murphy. “As we prepare for reopening, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and staff remains our top priority. Our team is consulting with health and safety experts, colleagues around the country, and government officials to ensure that when we reopen, every precaution will be taken to ensure your safety.”